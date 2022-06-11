Voices Of Change… 12 Classics That Raised Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinonso Ihekire 11 June 2022 |

4:54 am Tomorrow, Nigeria commemorates her 23rd anniversary of the longest continuing civilian rule since Independence. The President is expected to gather with other political office holders, as well as global dignitaries, at the Eagles Square, in Abuja, to host this auspicious event.

Moshood Kashimawo Abiola. Abdul Gani-fawehinmi. Anthony Enahoro. Ndubuisi Kanu. One of the realities of being a young Nigerian, especially one clustered within the Generation Z (late ‘90s – early 2000s) is not having the opportunity to meet any of these heroes of democracy. As such, one learns to become a ‘collector of memories.’ From history textbooks to musical recordings, you relive the past by connecting to the stories and…