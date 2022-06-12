11 abducted victims regain freedom — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

1 day ago
Tomorrow, Nigeria commemorates her 23rd anniversary of the longest continuing civilian rule since Independence. The President is expected to gather with other political office holders, as well as global dignitaries, at the Eagles Square, in Abuja, to host this auspicious event.
Popular Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo’s song, “them leave tears, sorrow and blood, their regular trademark” clearly captures what happened in Owo, the headquarters of Owo local council of Ondo State, last Sunday, when terrorists attacked St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo.
Source: Guardian Newspaper