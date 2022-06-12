Bale warns of ‘crazy’ demands on players — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gareth Bale has warned that “crazy” demands will have serious consequences for players as he dismissed talk that he will be joining Spanish club Getafe after leaving Real Madrid.

Bale, a free agent after his nine-year stay at the European champions came to an end, again stressed that he would resolve his future following his summer break.

The Wales captain will come up against Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne when Belgium visit Cardiff for Saturday’s Nations League clash.

De Bruyne criticised the competition last week, saying that four matches in a week and a half at the end of a long season was “asking for trouble”, and complained that he had not had a vacation “for eight or nine years”.

“It’s crazy,” Bale said on Friday. “We were speaking the other day at lunch and someone said De Bruyne could play 79 games next season and have a three-week break.

“It’s too much and things obviously need to change. Players will tell you there are way too many…