



The Lagos police command has allegedly detained five police escorts attached to Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy for shooting civilians. According to reports, the police escorts had opened fire at the clubgoers at Club Cubana on Victoria Island, Lagos. The singer had visited the club alongside his police escorts around 4 am on June 8, […]

The post Burna Boy's Police Escorts Detained For Shooting Civilians appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper