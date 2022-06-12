Drama as INEC rejects Akpabio as Akwa Ibom APC senatorial candidate | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries that produce Godswill Akpabio as the winner of Akwa Ibom northwest senatorial district.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and minister of Niger Delta affairs, contested the APC presidential ticket alongside former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu, former transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi, vice president Yemi Osinbajo and other aspirants.

The former Akwa Ibom governor, however, stepped down and endorsed Tinubu, the eventual winner of the APC presidential primary election held at Eagles Square, Abuja.

Akpabio thereafter contested and won the APC ticket for Akwa Ibom northwest senatorial district but INEC said it does not recognise the primary election.

The State APC Chairman Stephen Ntukekpo said he was directed by the party at the national level to carry out a re-run over alleged infractions.

Akwa Ibom won the rerun senatorial primary election with 478…