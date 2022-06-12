Infectious diseases fast ravaging communities in Nigeria – Don laments | The Guardian Nigeria News

A university Don, Prof Kolawole Olatunji Matthew on Friday expressed concerns over the ravaging effects of communicable diseases in the country saying that Government must make investment in health security.

Kolawole spoke during the Igbinedion University Okada (IUO) College of Natural and Applied Science Public Lecture with topic, “Combating Communicable Diseases: The Nigerian Experience.”

He said one of the major challenge of the country’s health sector is the shortage of centres providing healthcare services.

The Professor of Medical Microbiology and member Presidential Advisory Committee on the control of Communicable Diseases said the country needs to rejig the health sector to overcome Communicable Diseases outbreak in rural communities across the country particularly malaria and tuberculosis.

“Communicable diseases are the major cause of death in Nigeria and accounts for 76 percent of child mortality.Tuberculosis and Malaria accounts for the highest…