Police arrests officers attached to Burna Boy for shooting at nightclub





Nigeria police have arrested its officers attached to Grammy Award winner Burna Boy who were involved in a shooting incident at a Lagos nightclub. The officers shot at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident, police said. The Inspector-General of Police, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper