“This awakening is not because things are hard; Nigerians are used to hardship. It is because of the EndSARS protest”- Princess Kofo “What Do We Want? #EndSARS” The tension of October 3, 2020, was in the air and could be felt on the skin of all who walked the streets in the geopolitical zones. Even […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper