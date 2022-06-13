Court restrains NIESV from conducting national elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Lagos High Court, Ikeja, has restrained the Incorporated Trustees Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) from conducting its elections, slated for between today, June 13 and June 24.

Justice L.A.M Folami issued order on May 31, 2022, following a motion exparte filed by Femi Falana SAN on behalf of some aggrieved members of the institution.

The applicants are Olagoke Oladipupo, Alarape Olalekan, Fatoki Olusola, Kasimu Danladi, Ogunsola Olawale, Taniobola Olasukanmi, Edemo Samuel and Adebayo Adebola, while the electoral Committees of NIESV was named as second respondent.

The court in granting the application, ordered the applicants to file a memorandum of claim within 14 days, while they shall enter into an undertaking to pay the sum of N20 million as damages to the respondents to indemnify them in event that the memorandum of claim is not filed within the specified time and the case is not prosecuted diligently.

“I have given a careful consideration to the…