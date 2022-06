Yesterday marked the 29th commemoration of Nigeria’s freest and fairest election and fourth celebration of Democracy Day since President Muhammadu Buhari moved it from earlier date of May 29 in honour of the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

The post ‘Emulate Abiola, save Nigeria’s democracy’ appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper