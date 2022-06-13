Football rules board approves permanent use of five substitutes





Football’s rules body on Monday said that five substitutes would be permanently introduced for all top games and that a 3D offside detector is closer to being introduced for this year’s World Cup. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the substitute change, which was started in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, followed “strong support from […]

