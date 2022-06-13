June 12: Aderinokun, supporters march to Abiola's house





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in Ogun Central District, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, joined Abeokuta residents to celebrate the 2022 Democracy Day with a walk to late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola’s House on Sunday. The walk, which started from the Skating ground in Panseke axis of Abeokuta, terminated just at the Nipco Filling Station […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper