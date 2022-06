A mob in Mexico attacked a young political advisor and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. [AD] Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the […]

