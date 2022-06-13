Milky Way’s secrets revealed by massive space probe map | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Gaia space probe unveiled its latest discoveries on Monday in its quest to map the Milky Way in unprecedented detail, surveying nearly two million stars and revealing mysterious “starquakes” which sweep across the fiery giants like vast tsunamis.

The mission’s third data set, which will be released to eagerly waiting astronomers around the world at 1000 GMT, “revolutionises our understanding of the galaxy,” the European Space Agency (ESA) said.

“It’s the Swiss Army knife of astrophysics — there is not a single astronomer who does not use its data, directly or indirectly,” said Francois Mignard, a member of the Gaia team.

Some of the map’s new insights are close to home, such as a catalogue of more than 156,000 asteroids in our Solar System “whose orbits the instrument has calculated with incomparable precision,” Mignard said.

But Gaia also sees beyond the Milky Way, spotting 2.9 million other galaxies as well as 1.9 million quasars — the stunningly…