Monye thankful after ‘spirited campaign’ at maiden presidential primaries | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chukwuka Monye, one of the presidential hopefuls at the recently held presidential primaries of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has thanked his supporters for all their efforts in what he described as a “spirited campaign” in what was his first shot at the Nigerian presidency.

The presidential primaries of the ADC took place last week in Abeokuta at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library with thousands of delegates and party officials from across the country in attendance.

The primaries started with 12 aspirants, after two stepped down and a further two withdrew, leaving eight in the race for the party’s presidential ticket.

In the end, Monye, who officially started his journey in ADC on 25th February 2022, came in 3rd at the polls with 339 votes, after Professor Kingsley Moghalu, who was second with over 500 votes, and Dumebi Kachikwu, who emerged as the ADC’s presidential candidate with 977 votes.

The delegates who voted for Monye were individuals…