



Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has called for the filling of vacant positions of principal officers in the Upper Legislative Chamber. Kalu, in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja, said that the vacancies created during party primaries should be replaced without further delay. According to him, during primary elections by […]

The post Orji Kalu wants vacant principal officers’ positions in Senate filled appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper