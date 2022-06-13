Osinbajo urges caution on economic sovereignty | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, says Africa’s developmental aspirations can be actualised by deepening cooperation and collaboration with the rest of the world.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday, said the vice president spoke at the opening session of a panel on the ongoing Africa CEO Forum held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Osinbajo talked about the importance of collaboration between Africa and the rest of the world, saying there is a need for caution on the issue of economic sovereignty.

The theme of the forum is, “Economic Sovereignty: From Ambition to Action.”

The vice president who had arrived in Cote d’Ivoire on n Sunday night was welcomed at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport by the Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire, Mr Patrick Achi.

Other speakers at the panel were President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, Mr Makhtar Diop, the Governor of the Kenyan Central Bank, Dr…