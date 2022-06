At least 50 civilians died in an attack by suspected jihadists in northern Burkina Faso, government spokesman Lionel Bilgo said Monday, in one of the bloodiest clashes since a military coup in January. “The army has so far found 50 bodies” after the village of Seytenga was attacked overnight Saturday, Bilgo said, adding that the […]

The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





