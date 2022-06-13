TECNO aims to be a stylish technology icon with its global Launch of CAMON 19 Series, Atop New York City’s Iconic Rockefeller Center | The Guardian Nigeria News

High above the hustle and bustle of the streets of New York City, on the 65th floor in Bar Sixty Five atop the iconic Rockefeller Center, TECNO has announced plans to unveil its innovative CAMON 19 series smartphone series during a spectacular global launch event on June 14.

This is a fitting, sky-scraping venue for a premium global smartphone brand that’s clearly on the rise. This news indicates TECNO is taking a big step forward with regards to its global reach and its focus on premium offerings by integrating fashion with innovative technology.

Not only is TECNO the first smartphone manufacturer to launch a product from the heights of Rockefeller Center, but it’s also the first time the company has held a global launch event in New York City, or the United States ever. The “Big Apple” was selected as a backdrop for the event based on its standing as the epicenter of art, fashion and design as well as the fact that the…