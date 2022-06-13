Tinubu campaign organisation disowns viral unofficial manifesto | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tinubu Campaign Organisation, yesterday, disowned a manifesto being attributed to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, describing it as unofficial and unfounded.

In a statement signed by the Campaign Organisation’s Director of Media and Communication, Bayo Onanuga, the group said the document is merely a draft proposal and suggestions on the programme he (Tinubu) should implement, when elected in February 2023.

He said the manifesto being shared mostly via WhatsApp and Facebook is not the official campaign manifesto of the presidential candidate.

Onanuga said Tinubu, in consultation with the party, experts in various fields and a broad section of the populace, through empirical and evidence-based approach, is working on an all-embracing manifesto that will be presented to Nigerians when it is ready before the campaign begins in September.

While acknowledging that the manifesto in circulation was prepared by some…