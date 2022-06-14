



Two co-defendants in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against suspended DCP Abba Kyari over an alleged drug deal, on Tuesday, prayed to a Federal High Court, Abuja for a plea bargain agreement

The two defendants are Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are 6th and 7th defendants respectively in the matter.

The post Alleged drug trafficking: 2 Kyari co-defendants opt for plea bargain appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper