ASATU, Awka Chamber of Commerce brainstorm on implementation of Igbo apprenticeship system | The Guardian Nigeria News

Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) and Awka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (AWKACCIMA) are concluding talks on the implementation of the Igbo Apprenticeship System (IAS) to tackle school drop-outs and social vices, tagged, ‘Back-To-Apprenticeship-Scheme-and-Formal- Education Campaign.’

Speaking when the Caroline Ajuora-led executive of AWKACCIMA paid him a courtesy visit in Awka, the state capital, the National President of ASATU, Titus Akpudo, appreciated the organisation for upping the ante with the planned implementation programme.

Akpudo lamented that most youths of Anambra are keener on making fast money than going for apprenticeships to learn a trade and acquire skills.

The trend, according to him, has made non-indigenes from neighbouring South-East states of Enugu and Ebonyi key to…