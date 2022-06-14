Benin City to host Commonwealth Games, World Championship trials





The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) says the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City will host the selection trials for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA. Prince Adisa Beyioku, Secretary-General of the AFN, says the Nigeria Championship which serves as selections for the two major competitions, starting in July […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper