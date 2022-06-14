Commonwealth Games, World Championship trials to showcase Nigeria's rising profile





Chairman of the organising committee for the 2022 Nigerian Athletics Championship, Solomon Ogba, says the event will be staged to match the rising profile of track and field in Nigeria. A number of Nigerian athletes have attained world-class status between last year and now and Ogba is confident the glory days are back for the […]

