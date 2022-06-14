Court sentences Abba Kyari’s co-defendants to two years in prison | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced two drug traffickers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwane, who were linked to the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, to six years imprisonment.

The court, in a judgement delivered by trial Justice Emeka Nite, convicted Umeibe and Ezenwanne on counts 5, 6 and 7 of the drug trafficking charge the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, preferred against them.

The duo were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu while attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country.

They were arraigned before the court in March alongside DCP Kyari and four other police officers- ACP Sunday J. Ubia, Insp. Simon Agirigba, Insp. John Nuhu, and ASP Bawa James.

Both Umeibe and Ezenwanne had upon their arraignment, pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge against them.

Justice Nwite initially adjourned to review facts of the case against them. But at the resumed proceedings on Tuesday,…