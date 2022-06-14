Ivory Coast goalkeeper Gbohouo handed 18-month doping ban | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo has been banned for 18 months after testing positive for a prohibited substance, FIFA announced on Monday.

The 33-year-old returned a positive test for trimetazidine, a drug banned because it can boost endurance, after a 2022 World Cup qualifying defeat to Cameroon on November 16.

Gbohouo, winner of the African Cup of Nations in 2015, had been provisionally suspended by his national federation in January.

According to FIFA’s disciplinary decision seen by AFP, Gbohouo explained he took the substance unintentionally after being prescribed a drug to treat vision problems by an ophthalmologist.

The objective was “to improve his retinal blood flow”, explained the 65-time international, who “stopped the treatment himself after a month and a half” because it had not improved the problem.

Although the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) hands, in principle, a four-year suspension for a positive test, FIFA’s disciplinary…