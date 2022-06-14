





The National Assembly has been challenged to live up to its responsibilities in its oversight and statutory functions to alleviate the excessive financial burden imposed on the people of Nigeria by commercial banks. The Deputy National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Setonji Koshoedo made this call in an interview with journalists in Abuja. […]

The post Koshoedo lament banks' excessive, multiple charges appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper