Lizzo has removed ableist slur contained in her new single “GRRLS” after fans called her out. After finding that one of the lyrics in her single “GRRRLS” from her upcoming fourth studio album Special contained an ableist slur, the Grammy Award winner, 34, unveiled a new version of the song on Monday. “It’s been brought […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper