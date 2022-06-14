Nigeria says Facebook, Twitter provide information on ‘harmful accounts’ — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal government has announced new regulations for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other internet platforms operating in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) released the regulations five months after a six-month ban on Twitter.

A draft copy of the Code of Practice mandates internet platforms to act promptly in obeying “court order directing a Platform to provide any information under its domain or any assistance to any authorised government agency for the purpose of carrying out an investigation, combating cybercrime, or prosecuting an offence.”

NITDA said the objective of the ‘new code’ is to “set out best practices that will make the digital ecosystem safer for Nigerians and non-Nigerians in Nigeria.”

The government agency said the guidelines were “developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), as well as input from Interactive Computer…