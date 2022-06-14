Osimhen chases Yekini’s tally as Eagles set new record — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Beat Sao Tome & Principe 10-0

• Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau draw 2-2 in Freetown

It was a day of firsts for Nigeria’s Super Eagles. Yesterday at the Agadir Stadium, Morocco, Nigeria’s senior national team for the first time since 1959 scored 10 goals in a competitive match. The result is Nigeria’s best since they beat the Benin Republic 10-1 in 1959.

Yesterday’s game also presented Super Eagles’ striker of the moment, Victor Osimhen, the opportunity to score his first hat-trick for the senior team. In fact, Osimhen went a goal higher, scoring four goals in a competitive game for Nigeria for the first time.

Osimhen’s four goals brought his tally for Super Eagles since he made his debut in 2017 to 15 goals in 22 matches. At 24, the Napoli FC striker still has enough time to chase Rashidi Yekini’s record 39 goals for the Super Eagles.

Sao Tome and Principe also presented Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis, with the opportunity to score his first goal for the Super…