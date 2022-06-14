Over 1.5m Zamfara residents receive COVID-19 vaccines – Official | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr Tukur Sama’ila, the Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Board (PHCB), in Zamfara, says over 1.5 million people have received COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

Dr Sama’ila disclosed this in Gusau on Tuesday at the quarterly media engagement and sensitisation meeting organised by the board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by media representatives, health partners representatives and executives of health ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state.

He said that the meeting is to intimate the media on programmes and activities of the board towards promoting health care delivery .

“We invite you to this meeting, especially the media, to seek your support in advocating various challenges and promotion of our activities,” he said.

According to him, the state was able to record the tremendous success despite the lingering security challenges.

He explained that out of 14 Local Government Areas of the state, Anka has the…