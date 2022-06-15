Abduction of Abia doctor: Colleagues withdraw medical services indefinitely | The Guardian Nigeria News

Abia State medical doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia State chapter, yesterday, declared indefinite withdrawal of their services in both private and public health facilities.

They said the service withdrawal is to register their displeasure for the kidnap of their senior colleague, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha, in his Umuajameze Community, Umuahia South Local Council of the state, few kilometers from Umuahia, the state capital, nine days ago.

Iweha, who teaches at the Umuahia campus of the College of Medicine, Gregory University Uturu, is the fifth medical doctor to be kidnapped in the state within the past three years.

Addressing the doctors at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, after they staged a peaceful protest, carrying placards and praying for Iweha’s release, the state NMA Chairman, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, said the withdrawal of services by the doctors would give them time to join Iweha’s family to search for him.

He said: “We…