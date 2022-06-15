CFTIW director Umar Yakubu elected to UN Convention Against Corruption board







Nigeria’s Umar Yakubu has been elected to represent sub-Saharan Africa at the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) Coalition Board. Yakubu is Executive Director of the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CFTIW). The activist was elected in a highly competitive process in the 3rd round of the preferential vote to emerge as […]

