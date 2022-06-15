England embarrased by 4-0 home loss to Hungary | The Guardian Nigeria News

England are staring relegation from the top tier of the Nations League in the face after a 4-0 thrashing by Hungary on Tuesday inflicted the Three Lions’ heaviest home defeat since 1928.

Hungary secured their first win over England for 60 years in Budapest 10 days ago and followed that up with their first win on English soil since a famous 6-3 win at Wembley in 1953.

A double from Roland Sallai and late goals from Adam Nagy and Daniel Gazdag kept Hungary on course to reach the Nations League finals next year.

Marco Rossi’s men are not headed to the World Cup in Qatar, but lead Germany by a point, with European champions Italy two points behind the group leaders with two games to go.

England are three points adrift at the bottom of the section and need a revival in September away to Italy and home to Germany to avoid relegation.

However, of greater concern for Gareth Southgate will be his side’s form just five months away from the World Cup.

Southgate was the target for much…