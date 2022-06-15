NCDMB seeks women inclusion in administration of funds under PIA | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has called for an active inclusion of women in the administration of various trusts and funds contained in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, said with the PIA 2021 in place, active inclusion of women in the administration of these funds should be leveraged, saying that the Act provides for the establishment of Host Community Development Trust (the Trust) and the Host Community Development Trust Fund for communities.

Wabote, at the Nigeria Women in Oil and Gas conference 2022 themed “Leveraging opportunities for women in the oil and industry”, said the PIA 2021 also prescribed financial contribution to an environmental remediation fund for the rehabilitation or management of negative environmental impacts of petroleum operations.

According to him, these opportunities require the active involvement of our women, pointing out that efforts aimed at repositioning women…