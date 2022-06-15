‘State of the African Consumer’ Report Issued by Kasi Insight | The Guardian Nigeria News

NAIROBI, Kenya, 14 June 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- According to earlier data released by the World Bank, Sub-Saharan Africa experienced its first recession in 25 years when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. This has resulted in a difficult recovery for the region and has also brought to the fore new economic growth challenges, compounded by the Russia Ukraine war.

In a recently released State of the African Consumer report by Kasi Insight, Africa’s leading decision intelligence company, consumer sentiment highlighted two main concerns directly impacting consumer’s pockets, and the future of their businesses, while Gen Zs (born late 1990s and early 2010s) emerged as optimistic about continent’s future.

The report examines the current state of the African consumer as concerns around inflation, supply chain disruptions and geo-political risks increase.

Africa’s economy post COVID-19 recovery threatened by rising inflation

Post the pandemic, inflation costs on the…