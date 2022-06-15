Uzodinma meets Buhari, cautions against religious politics — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has advised Nigerians to shun religious politics and avoid fanning the embers of ethnicity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor gave the advice when he addressed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Uzodinma, who was reacting to speculations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was planning to feature a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, said religion should not be factor in determining who becomes the President or who becomes the running mate.

According to him, the decision to choose a running mate lies with the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, not with the governors.

He said: “There is nowhere in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where religion is a factor or characteristic as to who becomes a president or a running mate.

“We are looking for a united Nigeria where governance will be the issue,…