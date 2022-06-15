Wole Soyinka loses brother Femi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Professor Femi Soyinka, a renowned researcher and former Provost of the College of Health Sciences of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has died at 85.

Femi was the younger brother of Nobel laureate and professor of comparative literature, Professor Wole Soyinka.

The family in a statement said he died in the early hours of Tuesday at his home in Kukumada Village, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The Soyinka Family of Ake/Isara, Ogun State, has announced the passing of their father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle Professor Femi Soyinka, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 14 June 2022 at his home in Kukumada Village, Ibadan, Oyo State,” the family said.

“He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“Burial arrangements would be announced by the family later.”