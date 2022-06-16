



Political leaders in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state has condemned alleged vilification of the state Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa by one of it’s kinsmen, a former lawmaker in the state, Evance Ochuko lvwurie. The community leaders in a statement on Thursday morning in Abuja, jointly signed by Dr. Kings Okpako, Chief […]

The post Abraka leaders condemn abuses, campaigns against Okowa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper