



Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date of her forthcoming album “Renaissance.” The “act i” of the 16-song project is scheduled to drop on July 29. Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022 The news of Beyoncé’s album release comes as fans speculated she was making a return after the […]

The post Beyoncé Announces Release Date For New Album 'Renaissance' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.









Source: Guardian Newspaper