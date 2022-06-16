Beyonce’s new album ‘Renaissance’ out July 29 | The Guardian Nigeria News

After teasing the internet with days of cryptic hints Beyonce on Thursday announced the arrival next month of her long-awaited seventh studio album “Renaissance,” the megastar’s first since 2016.

Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood.

Overnight the streaming service Tidal, a platform formerly owned by Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z, announced on Twitter the album would land July 29, with rival companies Spotify and Apple Music tweeting the same…



