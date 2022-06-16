Business delegation made a strong case for South Africa as an investment destination at Davos | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sithembile Ntombela, Acting CEO of Brand South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 15 June 2022/ African Media Agency (AMA)/: The delegation that represented South Africa at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Switzerland returned home after it vigorously promoted Africa’s most industrialised country as an attractive investment destination with a potential to generate long-term returns for investors.

A day before the start of WEF 2022, which took place in Davos from 22 to 26 May, S&P Global upgraded South Africa’s economic outlook to “positive” from “stable” due to improvement in the country’s fiscal position, boosted by an increase in prices of commodity exports, which in turn improved tax revenues.

This piece of positive news came on the back of S&P Global’s peer, Moody’s, making a similar move in April when it upgraded South Africa’s outlook from “negative” to “stable”.

The change of heart by these credit rating agencies on South…