Davido Explains Raising N200M From Fans To Trevor Noah | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


By Oreoritse Tariemi

16 June 2022   |  
4:38 pm

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

“Stand Strong” singer Davido joined TV host Trevor Noah on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” yesterday.

In his interview, the singer spoke about raising N200M in 72 hours after sharing his account details on social media during his birthday in 2021.

Speaking with Trevor Noah, he noted that he had to reach out to…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

