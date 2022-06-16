FROM LINEAR TO CIRCULAR, THE PROGRESSING STORY OF NESTLÉ’S SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Commemorating Sustainability Month, Nestlé East and Southern Africa presents an exhibition profiling three of its flagship sustainability initiatives in South Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, 15 June 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Nestlé East and Southern Africa (ESAR) is proud to present From Linear to Circular, an art exhibition profiling three of its flagship sustainability initiatives that are part of its RE programme. The initiatives are profiled in a body of work by artist, Dillon Marsh, whose photography explores the relationship between humans and their environment. The exhibition, hosted at Melrose Gallery in Johannesburg, opened on 7th June 2022 and will run for the duration of sustainability month, until 30th June 2022.

From Linear to Circular captures, using Marsh’s unique lens and perspective, the ongoing development of three flagship pilot projects: RE-Imagine Tomorrow in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni; carbon capture in Hammanskraal, Pretoria; and Africa’s first net-zero…