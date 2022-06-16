Local airlines risk collapse as Jet-A1 hits N714/litre | The Guardian Nigeria News

Local airline operators, yesterday, said that a number of them now risk collapse barring availability of affordable aviation fuel to sustain commercial operations.

They said besides the fuel scarcity that is disrupting scheduled operations, the prevailing market rate of N690-N714/litre was unsustainable.

In a related development, other stakeholders in the aviation value-chain also bemoaned the effect of weak Naira-to-Dollar exchange rate on critical services like fuel supply, ground handling, and catering.

Vice President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Allen Onyema, at the ongoing Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference (FNAC) in Abuja, did warn that if the present challenge of aviation fuel was not fully addressed, about three airlines may quit operations due to unbearable cost of operations.

Onyema noted that the aviation fuel challenge was not exclusive to Nigeria, but “ours is made worse because of the slump in naira value against…