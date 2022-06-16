Qatar, Inuwa Foundations empower 500 people in Jigawa







More than 500 men and women, including persons with disabilities, have received various empowerment tools in Jigawa State. The Qatar Foundation and Mallam Inuwa Foundation, an initiative of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) DG, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, made the donations. The presentation of the items was done on Monday at the Foundation headquarters in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper