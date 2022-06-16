Top Cryptocurrency Exchange Bybit Reduces Margin Requirements With Portfolio Margin Mode | The Guardian Nigeria News

VICTORIA, Seychelles, 15 June 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Bybit, a cryptocurrency exchange with one of the largest BTC futures open interest, has enabled portfolio margin mode for eligible users on June 15, 2022.

Bybit users will now be able to fully leverage their portfolio with greater capital efficiency thanks to the new portfolio margin feature. The portfolio margin mode evaluates positions across Bybit’s extensive trading products, and calculates the margin accordingly.

Portfolio margin increases users’ capital efficiency by calculating the overall risk across a user’s hedged portfolio. Doing this reduces margin requirements, and potentially amplifies return on capital.

For example, under the bull market call spread strategy in regular margin mode based on individual positions, the trader needs to pay the premium required for the option bought. At the same time, the trader will also need to pay the margin required for the option sold, while the combination…