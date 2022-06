Gordon’s, the world’s favourite gin, was the toast of World Gin Day 2022 in Nigeria, across 3 cities and in over 200 locations. Over the years, World Gin Day has been seen as an invitation to gin lovers across the world to stop and enjoy the zest of life with a G&T. This year, Gordon’s, […]

The post 10,000 G&T Raised In Celebration Of World Gin Day appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper