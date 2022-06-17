APC, PDP, SDP in titanic battle for Ekiti Government House — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

ll is now set, as 988,923 voters are ready to determine who will succeed Dr Kayode Fayemi as the next governor.

Although 16 political parties fielded candidates for the governorship election holding tomorrow, analysts have predicted a six-horse race. The time up features Banji Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Chief Segun Oni, a former governor of the state flying the flag of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), a relatively new party in Ekiti, with huge support base and capacity to give APC a run for its money.

Another school of thought believes three other parties could spring surprise because of the strategy and messages of their campaigns. They are candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr Wole Oluyede; Young Progressives Party (YPP), Debo Ranti Ajayi and Mrs Kemi Elebute Halle of Action Democratic Congress.

These governorship hopefuls and their parties adopted different approaches to…