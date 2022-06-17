Economy buckles under political risks, official graft — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

For the economy, it has been a mixture of growth and gloom since the country returned to democracy in 1999.

With a few exceptions such as telecommunication, financial services and oil and gas, to an extent, the economy has buckled under the weight of inconsistent policies, multiple taxation and inefficient power, among other headwinds. At best, growth in the past 23 years has been anaemic.

The financial system, which is expected to fund the desired growth, is nothing short of a leech, profiting from the ruins of the unsupportive policies and the misfortune of the average citizens.

For instance, a recent report by Coronation Asset Management said the total average interest-earning assets of the six top banks rose from N6.5 trillion in 2010 to N26.9 trillion in 2020, a growth rate of 311 per cent. Across bottom-line indices, the performance of banks has been phenomenal. From the famous Soludo consolidation to the most recent COVID-19 disruption, banks remained bullish.

In 2020…